Hillsborough deputies arrest 3 in connection to shootout at Brandon apartment complex

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested Luis Monge,21, Jawuan King,24, and Devin Smith,21, in connection to a shootout within the Lakewood Place Apartments, located at 1701 Chapman Drive in Brandon on June 10 around 2:50 p.m.

Upon arrival to the scene, detectives found more than 60 shell casings and a Smith & Wesson magazine.

When Devin Smith was taken into custody, deputies recovered three firearms, according to HCSO.

HCSO said Monge is a six-time convicted felon and he is facing charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm (ammunition) and discharge of a firearm in public or residential property.

King is a two-time convicted felon and is facing charges of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, discharge of a firearm in public or residential property and he has six outstanding warrants for violation of probation, according to HCSO.

Smith has been charged with eight felonies in the past, but has zero convictions, according to HCSO. He faces charges of armed possession of a controlled substance, shooting at, within or into a building, shooting at, within or into a vehicle, carrying a concealed firearm and discharge of a firearm in public or residential property.

The case is still active and open and additional charges could be pending.