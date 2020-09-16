Hillsborough deputies arrest man accused of carjacking HART van driver

article

Hillsborough County deputies have arrested Roberto Allen, 36, following a carjacking Wednesday morning involving a HART driver.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, it received a 911 call from a HART driver around 6:45 a.m. indicating they were involved in some kind of disturbance involving a man who demanded that he be driven to another location. In fear for their life, the driver attempted to get back into the van's driver seat to leave the area, but the suspect jumped into it and began threatening the driver if they did not take him to Wimauma, deputies said.

According to HCSO, the 911 call came from a shopping center located on the 3000 block of E College Avenue in Ruskin. Multiple deputies responded to the shopping center, but could not locate a HART van. They later learned the driver had taken off from the location after Allen demanded the driver take him to Wimauma. Allen was later located at 5802 State Road 674 in Wimauma, which is a BP gas station, and arrested.

"Thankfully, the driver was unharmed during the course of this incident," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The driver was clearly in fear of their life, leaving the scene of the original 911 call. I commend our deputies who were able to ultimately track down the van after the driver drove away from the shopping center. This suspect will be charged to the fullest extent for the fear he instilled into the driver whose duty is to serve the public."

Allen is charged with carjacking, false imprisonment and trespass in an occupied structure or conveyance.