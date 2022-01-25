Brandon Westfield to reopen as deputies search for second suspect following mall parking lot shooting

The Westfield Mall in Brandon will reopen Tuesday after it went into lockdown due to yesterday's shooting during an undercover operation. Hillsborough County investigators said one of the two suspects has yet to be located – but they say they know who the person is.

The sheriff's office released body camera footage of the incident, which occurred around 4 p.m. in the employee parking lot. It started with an undercover deputy buying some guns from two men.

During the exchange, they tried to rob the undercover deputy at gunpoint, officials said. Additional deputies, who were there for backup during the operation, were alerted. Then, the suspects ran off, at least one of them firing at other deputies. That's when the mall went into lockdown.

"The deal started in our detective’s car. They robbed him while one of them was sitting in the car and the other was outside and then once our backup units moved in they fled through the parking lot," said Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies caught up to one suspect, and they are still looking for the second man.

One shopper told FOX 13 she and her children had just entered a store near the shooting location and had to stay inside for a while.

"As soon as we entered into Books-A-Million they got us," Kinsey Lawton said. "The door was locked, and the guy waved me in and brushed us in and said we are on a lockdown."

She said she waited in the store for about 30 minutes while her husband drove to the mall to pick them up. Mall employees were not letting people out the front doors of stores, Lawton said.

Hillsborough deputies said no one was hurt from the gunfire, but bullets did hit a few vehicles. They said they chose the employee parking lot of the mall to conduct the operation because there isn't as much foot traffic compared to other parts of the mall lot. Plus, there were deputies stationed around the area.

Detectives also recovered some of the guns that were for sale and kept the mall closed the rest of the day to finish their search.

"We’ve got to get these guns off the street and prevent them from getting into the hands of individuals like these subjects today," said Lusczynski. "We need to wonder why are these individuals with 26 felony convictions out here selling guns in a parking lot in broad daylight."

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Jordan Gracia for armed robbery, being a felon with a gun, and dealing stolen property. They have not publicly identified the second suspect.