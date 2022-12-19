Hillsborough deputies search for missing 18-year-old who has autism

article

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for 18-year-old Javon Phillip, who has autism and does not know his way around the area.

He was last seen at the Walmart parking lot at 10863 Bloomingdale Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials said he was seen running away from the area and "has never run away before."

He was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve Bucs shirt, gray shorts, and black Nike shoes. He is 5’4, and he weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Phillip does not have a cell phone. Deputies said he is almost always accompanied by an adult.

According to the sheriff's office, they are continuing to search for him Monday. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the agency at 813-247-8200.