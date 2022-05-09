Hillsborough deputies search for suspects involved in traffic stop shooting, Save A Lot robbery

article

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for two men who robbed a Save A Lot and then shot at deputies as they attempted a traffic stop, they said.

According to the sheriff's office, it all started around 8:30 p.m. at the store on West Fletcher Avenue. Deputies said the men started filling up bags with groceries and when they tried to leave without paying, an employee confronted them.

Investigators said the suspects jumped into a car where two others were waiting and left.

Two deputies eventually spotted them speeding and tried to pull them over, unaware they had just robbed the Save A Lot, the agency reported. Instead of stopping, investigators said the suspects fired at the two deputies with a shotgun. Neither were hurt.

READ: Victim found shot to death believed to be missing 14-year-old runaway, police say

Detectives released a description of two suspects. Both are described as Hispanic men with short dark hair and both have thin builds. One suspect is around 30 years old, has face tattoos, and was wearing a black hoodie with small clover prints.

The second suspect is around 26 years old and was wearing black jeans and a hoodie with red, yellow, and green colors. He has a tattoo of a cross on one of his cheeks.

Deputies haven't released a description of the other two people involved, but they were riding in a maroon, older-model Buick with dark-tinted windows. There may be damage to the right rear quarter panel.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.