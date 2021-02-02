Hillsborough deputies search for two suspects who stole puppies from Tampa store

article

Hillsborough County detectives said they are trying to track down two unidentified suspects who stole three puppies from a pet store.

They said the suspect broke into All About Puppies, located at 13705 North Dale Mabry Highway, on Jan. 29 around 5 a.m. Deputies said they broke the front glass door and stole "Darla," a four-month-old black-and-white female French Bulldog; "Owa," a two-month-old tan male French Bulldog; and "Patches," a three-month-old merle female English Bulldog.

Deputies said the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

