Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank

article

An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m.

Investigators say the man walked into the bank with a gray bag and what appeared to be a pipe bomb. He demanded an undisclosed amount of money and left the bag behind when he left.

Deputies say he did not take any cash and no employees were injured during the incident. However, a neighboring school, Navigator Academy, was placed on a brief lockdown, out of an abundance of caution, but was later cleared without incident.

The suspect was last seen walking east and then north out of the bank.

He is described as a white male, who is about 5'09 - 5'11 tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a green and camouflaged shirt, light blue jeans, and a black cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

"I commend the quick response from our deputies to the scene, and their devotion to protecting the victims in this violent crime," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our job is not done, as we work diligently, with the public's help, to find this suspect and put him away, so he doesn't terrorize our community anymore."