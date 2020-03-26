Hillsborough deputies searching for vehicle involved in drive-by shooting

article

Deputies in Hillsborough County are searching for a Jeep Cherokee that was involved in a drive-by shooting in Tampa Thursday morning.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred near the intersection of N. Manhattan Ave. and W. Hamilton Ave. in Tampa shortly before 10 a.m.

Deputies said someone inside the Jeep fired two rounds at an innocent victim, while he was walking. The bullet struck the victim in the ankle, but he was not badly injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 to receive a cash reward.

