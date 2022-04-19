Hillsborough deputy's SUV rolls over after crash on Hillsborough Ave.; no serious injuries reported

article

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cruiser was involved in a rollover crash on Hillsborough Avenue near the Veteran's Expressway Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said it is still investigating what happened, but that people in both vehicles were OK.

The view from SkyFOX showed the deputy's SUV turned upside down on the side of the roadway.

A white sedan appears to have crashed with the deputy's vehicle, but the circumstances of the crash were not released.

Traffic in the area was backed up for at least a mile on Hillsborough Avenue.

