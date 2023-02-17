Hillsborough firefighters battle 50-acre brush fire at HCSO training ground in Lithia

article

Firefighters spent three hours battling a 50-acre brush fire at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's training grounds in Lithia Friday afternoon.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said 20 units and dozens of firefighters are on scene of the brush fire off of SR 39. They did say they believe the brush fire is contained entirely and crews are now managing hot spots.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough fire crews worked with the Florida Forest Service brush truck crews and HCSO and the Tampa Police Department's aviation units to contain the fire.

READ: HCSO: Youth pastor, foster parent arrested for human trafficking

Dry conditions, tall grass, topography and brush winds have been challenges firefighters have had to overcome, according to Hillsborough Fire Rescue.

No one was injured while crews worked to contain the fire and no structures were impacted, fire officials confirmed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.