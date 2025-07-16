Hillsborough leaders to vote on $709 million hurricane recovery plan

The Brief Hillsborough County leaders are expected to vote Wednesday on a plan to spend more than $709 million in federal aid. The money is aimed at fixing damage and preventing future disasters following Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, Helene and Milton. At least 70% of the funds will be designated for low-to-moderate income households, according to the county's draft plan.



Hillsborough County commissioners are expected to vote Wednesday on a plan to spend more than $700 million in federal aid after a string of recent hurricanes.

Community Development Block Grant

By the numbers:

The county is set to receive about $709 million in Community Development Block Grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The money is aimed at fixing damage and preventing future disasters following Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, Helene and Milton, all of which impacted the area within the past two years.

Hillsborough County has been impacted by multiple hurricanes in recent years, leading to more than $700 million in federal grant money.

At least 70% of the funds will be designated for low-to-moderate income households, according to the county's draft plan.

About $415 million – or 58% – would go toward repairing and replacing homes.

Another $140 million is set aside for infrastructure projects like stormwater improvements and road repairs.

Nearly $100 million would help small businesses and workers get back on their feet.

Dig deeper:

Wednesday's planned vote comes after months of work, including nine public meetings and hearings during which county leaders asked residents to share their greatest needs.

"To some of you, it feels like forever with us trying to get help. But we have to go through the process in order to get the money, and I oftentimes tell people, no money, no mission," Assistant County Administrator Cheryl Howell said last month.

What's next:

Wednesday's Hillsborough County Commission meeting starts at 9 a.m.

If leaders sign off on the plan, it will go to HUD for final approval.

