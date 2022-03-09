Hillsborough offering free agriculture tour for active-duty military, veterans

Military members, their spouses, and veterans have the chance to go on a free bus tour to learn more about potential careers in agriculture.

Hillsborough County is hosting the bus tour on Friday, March 18. The bus will stop at a variety of farming operations, including a strawberry farm, a tropical fish farm and a tree nursery.

Attendees will get to meet with local farmers and agriculture researchers to discuss careers in agriculture industries.

If you're interested, you'll need to pre-register by March 16. For registration information and additional details, head over to the county's website.