Hillsborough school officials may shift school boundaries to address overcrowding at Barrington Middle

The overcrowding at Barrington Middle School cannot be ignored any longer, school officials decided. On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School Board is scheduled to make their final decision on how they plan to handle the situation.

In December, parents piled into a meeting to express their concerns and frustrations over the possibility of their students being reassigned to other schools in the district to help with overcrowding issues.

District leaders had originally proposed a plan that would move 1,400 students in eight neighborhoods to relieve overcrowding at Barrington Middle School and Randall Middle School. The proposal also impacts Mann, Rodgers, Guinta and Mulrennan middle schools, however, there were parents at Barrington who were not happy.

Many parents said they chose their house based on the school their neighborhood was assigned to and they had a big problem over the possibility that their child could be moved from an A-rated school to a lower-rated school.

“We wanted to be out here for the schools. We specifically purchased in the neighborhood that we did so that we could go to the schools that we wanted,” said Crystal Lewis, a Barrington parent, back in December.

School leaders heard the parents' concerns. In February, they came back with three scaled-back options that involved moving fewer students while still addressing the overcrowding problem.

Plan A involved moving 223 kids from Barrington Middle School to Rodgers Middle School. Plan B involved moving 367 students from Rodgers to Giunta and 439 students from Barrington to Rodgers. The final plan would move 223 students from Barrington Middle to Rodgers Middle School across two separate parts of the district.

The school board is projected to pick Plan A, but that means they will need to revisit the boundary change once again no later than February 2021.

The district is scheduled to make a decision on Tuesday.

