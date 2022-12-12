Hillsborough schools, other state districts receives letter over Parental Rights in Education, Stop WOKE laws

The Hillsborough County School district will discuss Tuesday a letter from the Florida Department of Education, putting the district on notice that it's not fully compliant with two new state laws.

According to the letter, which was sent to Hillsborough County schools last month, the district hasn't fully come into compliance with the Parental Rights in Education law and Stop WOKE law.

Parental Rights in Education limits discussions about LGBTQ issues in classrooms. Part of the law requires districts to notify parents of changes related to a child's mental, emotional and physical health or well-being.

In its letter to the district, state education leaders wrote that could include matters related to a students' privacy, name and pronoun choice or gender identity and bathroom usage.

Critics have worried these rules will lead school employees to "out" students to their families.

According to the letter, the state ordered Hillsborough schools to review its policy regarding "Coming Out and Confidentiality," in which staff is instructed to encourage students to talk with their parents about their situations.

Board member Jessica Vaughn said the state needs to clarify exactly what should be included in the policies.

"We don't want to break any laws or rules from the Department of Education," Vaughn said. "Instead of having more guidance, we kind of get told that we're out of compliance. And then we have to kind of work diligently to figure out exactly what's out of compliance and what that means, so it's a little frustrating."

The Stop WOKE law, meanwhile, regulates how districts handle race issues in classrooms.

The state wants the district to review its racial equity policy, which, "confronts the institutional racism that results in predictably lower academic achievement for students of color than for their white peers."

The district sent a letter last week, notifying the state it's reviewing the policies. The topic is on the agenda for the next school board meeting Tuesday.

Aly Legge, a member of Moms for Liberty, who particularly supported the Parental Rights in Education law, is frustrated the school system isn't in full compliance.

"They have shown us consistently over the last three years that they feel like they don't have to comply with what the laws are," said Legge, adding she's not sure why the district is confused. "What is there not to agree with parents being involved in their children's education when we all know that the more parents are involved in their child's education, the better the child fares."

Letters were also sent by the state to the superintendents of Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Duval, Indian River, Leon, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind.

The Florida Department of Education will meet Wednesday to discuss the situation.