Hillsborough shooting suspect accused of killing passenger in vehicle arrested

The Brief A shooting suspect is behind bars after deputies said he shot and killed a passenger in a vehicle in Hillsborough County. He was arrested days after the deadly shooting at the intersection of Progress Boulevard and South 82nd Street. The driver, who was trying to speed away after the shooting, accidentally hit a motorized bicyclist.



A suspect was arrested days after a deadly shooting in Hillsborough County, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Dayjon Clarke, 24, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting, which happened just after 4:15 p.m. on May 30 at the intersection of Progress Boulevard and South 82nd Street.

RELATED: Man shot to death in Tampa, search on for shooter

What we know:

Deputies said they responded to a nearby Thorntons convenience store in Riverview after receiving reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, deputies said they found Terrel Ferrell, 24, with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Booking photo of Dayjon Clarke. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

He was a passenger in a vehicle that was driven by a woman with a child in the backseat, according to authorities.

Dig deeper:

During their investigation, detectives said they learned that the driver briefly stopped to speak with Clarke near Progress Boulevard and South 82nd Street in Tampa. That's when the suspect opened fire on the vehicle, according to HCSO.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

While trying to escape, the driver sped away and accidentally hit a motorized bicyclist, who sustained minor injuries, authorities said. The driver then stopped at the nearby Thorntons convenience store in Riverview to get help, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said Ferrell was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Clarke was identified by detectives as the suspect involved in the shooting. Officials said he was arrested at a home in the 100 block of Logarto Circle West in Lutz.

On top of the first-degree murder charge, Clarke is also facing two other charges, including shooting at a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies said this remains an active investigation.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: