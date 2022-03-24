Hillsborough teacher accused of molesting student at Christian school for children with learning disabilities

article

Hillsborough County detectives arrested a teacher at Livingstone Academy, saying he showed pornographic images and inappropriately touched a student.

According to the sheriff's office, the student's grandmother discovered the interaction that occurred between her grandchild and the teacher, and school officials contacted the agency. Through the investigation, detectives said the suspect was 33-year-old Matthew Hike.

Livingstone Academy is described as a school for children with disabilities. There are four campuses in Hillsborough County. FOX 13 has reached out to the sheriff's office to confirm which campus Hike worked.

Officials said Hike was also an assistant football coach at Bloomingdale High. He was arrested on a child molestation charge.

"Those adults in positions of trust who prey on our children and victimize them have no place in our community," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This suspect did not have the student in his class, but instead targeted the juvenile in the hallway, gaining the victim's trust and friendship before committing this heinous crime."

Detectives said if there are any additional victims who may have experienced abuse by the suspect, they are urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.