Hillsborough teen accused of killing man during drug buy ordered to give DNA sample for prosecutors

Omarion Wilson was 15 years old when he was charged with murder, after prosecutor say he gunned down a Tampa man last December.

The case was back in court Wednesday and prosecutors were seeking more evidence from Wilson himself. But, they needed the judge to approve the request.

Prosecutor say Wilson admitted to pulling the trigger that killed 25-year-old Derek Franco, but now they wanted DNA to prove he was at the crime scene. Prosecutors asked the court for a saliva sample from Wilson Monday morning.

Pictured: Derek Franco.

His Hillsborough public defender, Elizabeth Beardsley didn’t fight it.

"We don’t have an objection to that," said Beardsley.

Investigators say Wilson was meeting Franco at the Park of Valencia Apartments in Temple Terrace for a drug buy on December 8, 2022. But, Wilson says at the time of the meeting, he changed his mind and that upset Franco, who reached for Wilson’s gun.

That’s when the teenager says he grabbed his gun and fired it, killing Franco.

Court records show Wilson’s mother reported her son missing after failing to come home. Cell phone records linked Wilson to the murder, and later, he confessed to the whole thing.

Now, the state wants to keep building their case against the teenager, and the court granted them their wish during Monday's hearing.

Tampa Judge Ron Ficcarotta handed down his ruling and instructions.

"Mr. Wilson, I’m going to grant the states motion to take your DNA sample from you. So what’s going to be involved is a detective is going to swab your mouth with a toothbrush with a Q-tip at the end of it ok," he explained.

Wilson nodded in agreement.

Wilson is charged with second-degree murder and had pled not guilty to the charge.