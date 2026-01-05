Historic Mirasol apartments on Davis Islands up for hotel rezoning after hurricane damage

The Brief The nearly 100-year-old Mirasol on Davis Boulevard could be rezoned to become a boutique hotel again. New owners said repeated hurricane damage makes converting apartments back to a hotel more cost-effective. Tampa City Council is set to consider the rezoning request on January 15.



The Mirasol, one of the first buildings constructed on Davis Islands, is currently a 58-unit upscale apartment building. Its new owners are asking the City of Tampa to approve a rezoning that would allow the property to be converted into a more than 110-room boutique hotel with additional condominiums.

If approved, plans include up to 118 hotel rooms, 12 condos, valet service, additional parking and amenities such as a restaurant, coffee bar and penthouse sky garden.

The backstory:

Opened in 1926, the Mirasol was originally built as a hotel and is considered a cornerstone of Davis Islands’ early development.

According to Tampa Bay History Center historian Rodney Kite-Powell, the building is a standout example of the neighborhood’s original Mediterranean Revival and Italian Riviera–inspired architecture, with Spanish and Moorish design elements.

The building later transitioned into apartments and short-term rentals as economic conditions changed, and it even served as a filming location for the award-winning French film Pousse Café in the late 1990s.

What they're saying:

Owners Frank and Lindsey Carriera said the 2024 hurricane season caused extensive damage to the property. Hurricanes Helene and Milton flooded the building’s basement, damaging electrical systems, elevators, common areas and parking facilities.

Strong winds also tore off parts of the roof, damaged mechanical systems and broke windows.

The Carrieras said converting the building back into a hotel would be more sustainable in the long run and allow for comprehensive repairs and upgrades.

The other side:

Some residents have raised concerns about the scope of the redevelopment and traffic. In response, the owners said they have reduced the size of the project by 37%, cutting roughly 30,000 square feet from the original proposal.

What's next:

Tampa City Council is scheduled to review the rezoning request at a meeting on January 15. Even if approved, the owners said the transition would not begin for several years.

A community open house is scheduled for Saturday from 5-7 p.m., where residents can review the plans and ask questions.