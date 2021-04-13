Hit-and-run driver's sentence includes 50 hours of service at trauma hospital

article

Nearly three years after a hit-and-run crash killed Johnny Arrington as he rode his bike along 78th Street in Tampa, the case is finally being resolved.

Prosecutors say the biological evidence found on the front right passenger headlight of a 1985 gold Chevy truck would implicate Ali Abu Shtaiah.

Under a plea deal, Abu Shtaiah pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash with a death and is now headed to prison for seven years.

Hillsborough County state prosecutor Dawn Hart says Abu Shtaiah never stopped to help.

"Mr. Arrington died at the scene from fatal injuries he sustained from the impact. The defendant then fled the scene without rendering aid," explained Hart.

But Abu Shtaiah did stop at a Tampa strip club -- and that would be his downfall. Court records show the general manager at Deja Vu Showgirls club saw the front-end damage to his truck, found it suspicious, and called authorities.

After Abu Shtaiah completes his sentence, he will have to serve dozens of hours of community service as part of his probation. His attorney told the judge 50 hours must be served at a trauma center or hospital that regularly treats accident victims.

Abu Shtaiah will also have his license suspended for five years once he’s released.