Hit-and-run suspect behind bars after bicyclist critically injured in Manatee County: Troopers
SARASOTA, Fla. - A Massachusetts man was arrested on Thursday after hitting a bicyclist in Manatee County and taking off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said John Figgie, 78, was behind the wheel of the SUV, which was also involved in another hit-and-run crash in Sarasota County, involved in the pedestrian crash.
Crash investigators said the SUV was heading north on US 41, north of Seagate Drive. That's when officials said the SUV drifted into the bicycle lane and hit the pedestrian, a 78-year-old Sarasota man.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
The 78-year-old victim, who was not identified by troopers, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after that, according to FHP.
However, the driver of the SUV drove off from the crash scene and continued north on US 41.
Authorities said about a half-mile later, the SUV was involved in a third crash, which caused disabling damage to the SUV. Troopers said no one was injured in that third crash.
Figgie was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury and booked into jail. Troopers said he was also cited for other moving violations.
