HIV programs in Pinellas face uncertainty amid budget cut talks

The Brief Non-profits that lead HIV-testing efforts fear their programs could be on the chopping block as lawmakers weigh major budget cuts. Pinellas was named a federal "area of concern" in 2021 for HIV infection rates, and Florida led the nation in new HIV cases last year — nearly 5,000. The state budget is still being finalized, with decisions expected by the end of June.



With one of the highest HIV rates in Florida, Pinellas County relies on free, anonymous testing to help fight the epidemic. But, non-profits leading those efforts fear their programs could be on the chopping block as lawmakers weigh major budget cuts.

What they're saying:

Michael Jalazo, CEO of People Empowering and Restoring Communities (PERC), said their pop-up testing events routinely draw dozens of people.

"Seventy people came in just a few hours," he said. "We want to expand, but we’re uncertain what cuts will look like."

By the numbers:

Pinellas was named a federal "area of concern" in 2021 for HIV infection rates, and Florida led the nation in new HIV cases last year — nearly 5,000.

"I'm not an alarmist, right? But, this is an epidemic," said Jalazo. "This is not a small problem. This is a huge problem nationally. Florida leads the nation in this huge problem. Regrettably, unfortunately, Pinellas County... You know, the Tampa Bay area, we kind of lead the state in a lot of these issues."

Big picture view:

Still, state leaders are proposing deep cuts.

"I do think that we have to rein in spending and I think most people will acknowledge that. We do as well. But we also have to balance that with public health and the best interest of our communities," said Jalazo.

Local perspective:

Local support may help fill the gap. St. Petersburg recently earmarked $1 million in grant funds for non-profits addressing the opioid and health crises.

What's next:

The state budget is still being finalized, with decisions expected by the end of June. The Florida Department of Health has not commented on how HIV programs might be impacted by budget cuts statewide.

