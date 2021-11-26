Hobby lets Lakeland train collector walk down memory lane

With Christmas morning only weeks away, a lot of kids will be waking up to a train under the tree. That’s the spark that ignited a passion in John Davidson decades ago, that has grown in leaps and bounds throughout his life.

Now in his 80s, two big buildings on John’s property are filled with hundreds of trains, and layouts that seem to go on forever.

When he was eight years old and his twin brothers were four, they woke one Christmas morning to find what they thought was the most wonderful present in the entire world, a train. It quickly became their favorite distraction.

"We played and played with that train," he recently told FOX 13.

Now years later, his fascination has matured and become even more intense.

"Trains are really what formed our nation," he said. "Without trains, where would we be?"

In one of his layouts, a train chugs around circus grounds, past a lead elephant who towers over a line of smaller ones. It passes a Ferris wheel that spins and lights up. You can almost hear a barker luring the crowd into the big top.

In another area, you experience a shrunk-down version of some of Lakeland’s most notable spots, the airport, Hollis Gardens, and the Publix building with an iconic birthday cake on top.

Since John grew up here, spending time with his trains is a walk down memory lane.

The local replicas throughout the layout remind him of his first date at the Polk Theater, and the time the old Publix store downtown installed the first automatic doors.

"All the kids would run around, going in and out to watch the doors swing open," he recalled.

Even if that doesn’t jog the memories of his younger guests, it is an opportunity for them to make new ones.

John’s trains are for his family and friends to enjoy, and not open to the general public.

