Hockey Heals 22 returns to Adventhealth Center Ice

Puck drop for the third-annual "Hockey Heals 22" event began Saturday afternoon at Adventhealth Center Ice.

"22 signifies 22 veteran suicides happening in our country daily, so we’re going to play 22 consecutive hours of hockey games to raise awareness and raise funds for other programs that also support veterans, the Tampa Warriors hockey program, as well as Task Force Dagger, and My Warrior’s Place," said Chris Scangarello with the Tampa Warriors Hockey Program.

This day-long event has a very important purpose and message.

"Suicide is not the answer. There are so many programs. We just ask that you seek the help if you’re feeling even the ideation of suicide. So many programs, Tampa Warriors Hockey is one of them. Reach out to us directly if you’re feeling that way. We’ll get you connected to the resources out there," said Scangarello.

This hits close to home for K.D Wagner, who was at the event with her service dog "Maverick.

She lost both of her sons while they were serving in the military.

"We should do everything we can for these men and women who have come back from war and the ones who are still serving," Wagner said. "We have gold star moms. I have several in my group whose sons have come home and committed suicide and have been on active duty and committed suicide. They need more mental help and mental support."

American Gold Star Mothers are also involved with this event. The group is fighting to lower the number of veteran suicides.

"One is unacceptable. We’re at 22 a day. We’ve got to do things like this to combat that and bring those numbers down," Scangarello said.

It’s a grueling statistic and a devastating reality for so many families.