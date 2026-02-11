Homeless man lives in Florida fire station for week before being busted wearing station-issued clothes: MCSO

The Brief A homeless man from New York took up residence inside a fire station in the Florida Keys for about a week before being discovered. Mark Alvarado told deputies that he had been at the fire station for about a week. Alvarado was charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and petit theft.



A homeless man from New York took up residence inside a fire station in the Florida Keys for about a week before being discovered.

Deputies said a Monroe County fire official contacted the sheriff’s office on Tuesday and said that an unknown man, later identified as Mark Alvarado, 45, was trespassing at Sugarloaf Fire Station 10.

When deputies arrived, they said they found Alvarado in the second floor living quarters.

Alvarado told deputies that he was homeless and from New York.

He added that he had been staying at the station while making use of the building’s water and electricity, according to MCSO.

Alvarado told deputies that he had been at the fire station for about a week.

According to MCSO, Alvarado was wearing a MCFR polo shirt and shorts, which he admitted to stealing from the station.

Alvarado was charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and petit theft.