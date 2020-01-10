Homeless man murdered behind Clearwater McDonald’s

article

Pinellas County deputies said they are searching for the person who murdered a homeless man.

The incident occurred behind the McDonald’s restaurant located at 3470 Ulmerton Road. Deputies said they began receiving calls about an altercation between two men at the location around 5:26 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Jesse Waller with serious injuries. He was taken to Bayfront Health Hospital where he passed away at 10:56 p.m., deputies said.

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made.