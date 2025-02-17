Man arrested for murder after shooting another man at Pinellas Park home: Police

The Brief Pinellas Park police say Jose Vanegas-Letcher, 22, shot and killed Stanley McSwain, Jr., 45, during an argument at the home of their girlfriends. It happened on Sunday off Applewood Terrace, police said. Vanegas-Letcher faces a second-degree murder charge.



A man faces a murder charge after Pinellas Park police say he shot and killed another man during a fight at a home where both of their girlfriends live.

Deadly shooting investigation

What we know:

Investigators said they responded to reports of gunfire on Sunday at a home in the 3500 block of Applewood Terrace.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, Jose Vanegas-Letcher, 22, and Stanley McSwain, Jr., 45, got into an argument, leading to Vanegas-Letcher shooting McSwain multiple times as McSwain was leaving the home.

Paramedics rushed McSwain to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Detectives arrested Vanegas-Letcher on a second-degree murder charge after questioning him.

What we don't know:

Pinellas Park police have not provided further details on what led to the shooting, only saying there was an altercation between the two men.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Pinellas Park Police Department.

