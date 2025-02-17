Man arrested for murder after shooting another man at Pinellas Park home: Police
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A man faces a murder charge after Pinellas Park police say he shot and killed another man during a fight at a home where both of their girlfriends live.
What we know:
Investigators said they responded to reports of gunfire on Sunday at a home in the 3500 block of Applewood Terrace.
According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, Jose Vanegas-Letcher, 22, and Stanley McSwain, Jr., 45, got into an argument, leading to Vanegas-Letcher shooting McSwain multiple times as McSwain was leaving the home.
Paramedics rushed McSwain to the hospital, where he later died, police said.
Detectives arrested Vanegas-Letcher on a second-degree murder charge after questioning him.
What we don't know:
Pinellas Park police have not provided further details on what led to the shooting, only saying there was an altercation between the two men.
The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Pinellas Park Police Department.
