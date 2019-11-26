House under construction catches fire in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Firefighters battled flames at a home Tuesday morning in a Riverview subdivision that appears to have multiple homes that are under construction.
The view from SkyFOX showed the flames consuming the roof of the home on Amapola Bloom Court. Officials say the home was under construction and there were no injuries. The neighborhood is located off Balm Road near U.S. Highway 301.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.