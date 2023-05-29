HSCO: Man dies in vehicle near Thonotosassa, homicide investigation underway

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday afternoon in the Thonotosassa area.

HSCO officials say around 4:01 p.m. they received a called about someone being found injured in a vehicle on the 11700 block of Williams Road.

READ: TPD investigating double fatal crash involving minors

Deputies say they found a man inside the vehicle with upper body trauma.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

READ: Two-year-old St. Petersburg child shot by father, police say

"It's sad to hear that a family is mourning the loss of a loved one at the hands of another," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release. "Our detectives will work dilligently to find the person responsible, and that they have their day in court."

Detectives are conducting an investigation. They say there appears to be no current threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call teamHSCO at 813-247-8200.