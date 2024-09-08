Hudson woman charged with DUI after deadly crash on US-19: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 21-year-old Inverness man died after a fiery crash on US-19 early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 25-year-old Hudson woman, later identified as Melissa Annette Lopez, was driving a Chevy Impala north on US-19 around 1:10 a.m.

The Inverness man was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle south on US-19, according to FHP. Officials say Lopez turned left under a flashing yellow left turn signal and into the path of the motorcycle at the intersection of Sea Ranch Drive.

According to FHP, the motorcycle hit the right side of the Impala and caught on fire.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, which is where he died, according to authorities.

Troopers say Lopez was later arrested by FHP Troopers and delivered to the Pasco County Jail. She was charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI property damage, and driving with no driver's license involving a death.

