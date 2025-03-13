Human trafficking suspect’s arrest leads to rescue of 1 victim: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a suspected human trafficker and rescued one victim. Deputies said the accused human trafficker was arrested in November during an undercover operation and, while investigating, they found signs that he was trafficking the victim. On March 12, 2025, Gardner was arrested for coerce for commercial sex act by human trafficking and forcing another to become a prostitute.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a suspected human trafficker and rescued one victim.

Timeline:

On November 4, 2024, HCSO arrested Rico Gardner, 45, during an undercover operation. He was charged with transporting for prostitution and deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution.

While investigating, detectives said they identified clear signs that Gardner had trafficked a victim.

They stated that they uncovered disturbing details, including evidence that Gardner forced the victim to engage in commercial sexual acts, controlled all the money she earned, deprived her of food and sleep, and used physical violence to instill fear.

Rico Gardner mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to HCSO, Gardner placed escort advertisements, communicated with sex buyers, and took the victim to appointments, where he waited nearby until they were done.

Detectives said the victim was trafficked from April 10, 2024, to November 2024.

On March 12, 2025, Gardner was arrested for coerce for commercial sex act by human trafficking and forcing another to become a prostitute.

What they're saying:

"I want to commend the victim for her remarkable bravery in coming forward. No one should have to live in fear as this individual forced her to," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Her courage not only liberated herself but also serves as a beacon of hope for others who may be suffering in silence."

The organization Selah Freedom assisted in providing services to support the victim's recovery.

This case is still under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about human trafficking or in need of assistance is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office immediately at (813) 247-8200.

