Humane Society of Pinellas asking for emergency foster families

As the Tampa Bay area takes precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the shelter is taking its own steps to make sure there will be a home for its homeless animals.

Animal shelters like the Humane Society of Pinellas depend on volunteers. During state of emergencies, they said that's when emergency foster parents come in handy. The shelter is asking for anyone who is interested to become one, to fill out an application.

The online application can be found by clicking here.

According to the Humane Society of Pinellas, a foster coordinator will contact you.

Emergency foster parents are recruited year-round to aid the shelter's animals. They are specifically called on when there is a weather risk, like a hurricane.

"Foster parents will be asked to take in an animal within 24-48 hours of being contacted and all supplies for the pet are provided by HSP. Return of the pet to the shelter is required within 48 hours after the state of emergency has passed," according to a statement by the organization.

LINK: To learn more about the Humane Society of Pinellas, head over to the shelter's website.