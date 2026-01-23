Hundreds of Florida line workers deploy north ahead of severe winter storm

The Brief Duke Energy Florida is deploying five hundred workers to support storm response in the Carolinas. Crews will initially stage in Florence, South Carolina, ahead of a dangerous winter system expected to impact southern states. The deployment could last ten to fourteen days, or longer, depending on storm damage.



Duke Energy Florida is sending hundreds of workers north as a powerful winter storm threatens large portions of the South and East Coast.

What we know:

The company plans to deploy about five hundred line workers and contractors from Florida to Florence, South Carolina, where crews will stay until the storm passes later this weekend. Once conditions improve, those crews will mobilize into impacted areas to help restore power.

The deployment comes as forecasters warn of a dangerous mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain across southern states, including the Carolinas, Georgia, and parts of Tennessee. The forecast is raising concerns about ice buildup on power lines and widespread outages.

Crews deployed from the company’s operations centers across the state, including Clearwater, beginning early Friday morning. The drive from Clearwater to Florence takes about eleven hours.

Why you should care:

Ice storms are especially dangerous for power infrastructure. Even small amounts of freezing rain can weigh down lines, snap tree limbs, and trigger long-lasting outages.

By staging crews ahead of the storm, utilities can move quickly once roads reopen and conditions are safe. The emergency response speeds up power restoration for communities hit hardest.

What's next:

The deployment is expected to last ten to fourteen days, though Duke Energy says crews could stay longer if damage is extensive.

While Florida customers are not expected to see any impact from the out-of-state response, utility leaders say having crews pre-positioned is critical as severe winter weather pushes deeper into the South.

Tampa Electric is also sending nearly 200 people to help those impacted by the winter storms.

According to TECO, about 60 line workers will leave Friday morning and prepare to stay for up to two weeks to help restore power. Another 130 tree trimmers and power line contractors are traveling to help Duke Energy Carolinas and Alabama Power.