Hundreds of Largo demonstrators join ‘Good Trouble Lives On’ rallies in honor of Congressman John Lewis

At least 200 people came out in Largo as part of the ‘Good Trouble Lives On" campaign Thursday in honor of the late Atlanta Congressman John Lewis.

Local perspective:

Organizers gathered food donations for a local pantry, registered people to vote and showed their own ways of keeping John Lewis’ legacy alive. The iconic civil rights leader of Atlanta encouraged what he called "good trouble" or peaceful protests for positive social change.

"We're here because we are advocating for John Lewis, John Lewis's fifth anniversary of his passing, but not just that, voter rights and the erosion of our rights as citizens, as we see it, and we're concerned," said Greta Finney, an organizer with Concerned Citizens of Mid-Pinellas.

Hundreds of Pinellas County residents lined East Bay Drive, demonstrating their concerns about various U.S. policies under the Trump administration and showed their support for democracy. The nonpartisan group Voter Action Pinellas had a table set up to register people to vote.

"It's their right and privilege. And people should vote, and people should be concerned about these things. So, it's just part of being an American citizen," said Walter Bowen, an organizer with Voter Action Pinellas.

The backstory:

Lewis played a pivotal role in civil rights for minorities, marching alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma in 1965. He was brutally beaten on what became "Bloody Sunday," a moment that led to the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

"Signs have been taken down. Laws have been created. So, I feel like as time went on, people started to see the vision of what he and Dr. Martin Luther King used to see," said historian Ashley Morrow, the founder of Black Tampa Historians.

Morrow shared history’s perspective on Lewis’ impact.

"Resistance, peace, steadfastness. He led over 600 protests, peaceful protests," said Morrow. "Marching and showing that you are standing for something has been something that's very important, especially to the Black culture, and it's going to carry in American culture with us having freedom of speech."

That showing of free speech was evident at the events held around the country.

"We're here for social justice, patriotism and voting," said Bowen.

It was in honor of a man who never stopped fighting for a better future.

"He had an incredible level of passion and bravery that I don't know if I have, but he had and he's inspiring," said Finney.

What we know:

There were more than 1,500 Good Trouble Lives On campaigns around the country. Some included educational workshops and community-building events.

There are also calls for Congress to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to strengthen modern-day voting rights and prevent voter suppression.