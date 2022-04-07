Hundreds of Bay Area students get face time with construction industry pros

article

It's no secret that Tampa Bay has billions of dollars in construction projects lined up over the next decade. Longtime industry professionals say creating a workforce pipeline is going to be critical. That's where Tampa Bay Construction Career Day comes in.

On Thursday at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., an estimated 1,000 high school students will get a hands-on, interactive look at the construction industry. According to organizers, these students will learn about the many career paths available in the transportation, structural, engineering, and building industries. They'll get to talk face-to-face with industry pros and might even get a job out of it.

In a news release announcing the career event, FDOT construction engineer Conrad Campbell said it "has proven to be an excellent opportunity for FDOT to meet and connect with our future workforce." He went on to say Construction Career Day had allowed the department's contractors to interview and extend employment opportunities to students making plans after high school.

Organizers told FOX 13 that there are career choices for people of all backgrounds and skill levels.

During the event, students can operate heavy machinery and learn about bridge construction, paving, concrete, traffic control, engineering, and more, organizers said.

"Construction Career Days is a fun, inspirational event for these high school students," said FDOT Workforce Development program director Rasheia Freeman. "We’re introducing them to careers in great demand with entry-level positions available coming right out of high school, with good pay and substantial benefits."

Organizers expect students to attend from dozens of high schools throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, and Hardee counties.

Companies participating in the event include Ajax Paving, American Consulting, CPWG, Crisdel Group, Hubbard, Linder Industrial Machinery Co., Louis Berger Services, Middlesex, Nelson Construction, Quest Corporation of America, Inc., RS&H, Stevens Construction, Sunshine 811, Synergy, Technical Sales Corporation, Universal Engineering Sciences, WSP, and others.

Tampa Bay Construction Career Day

Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

215 Sydney Washer Road

Dover, Florida 33527

Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more about the event, visit: ccdfl.org/tampa