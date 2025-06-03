Hurricane 2025: Here's how to prepare your pets

The Brief If you have pets, it’s important to plan for their needs as well, and create a separate emergency kit just for them. FEMA recommends keeping your pet’s microchip information up to date in case they get lost and familiarizing yourself with pet-friendly hotels and shelters along your evacuation routes in cas you need to leave your home. FEMA offers a ‘Top 10 List’ of what should be included in your pet's emergency kit.



If you have pets, it’s important to plan for their needs as well, and you may want to create a separate emergency kit just for them. FEMA offers suggestions about what to place in that kit to ensure your pet’s best chance of getting through the emergency safely.

FEMA also recommends keeping your pet’s microchip information up to date in case they get lost, and creating a buddy system with neighbors or nearby friends and family to help your pet in the case that you aren’t home.

Familiarize yourself with pet-friendly hotels and shelters along your evacuation routes in the case that you must leave your home — many emergency shelters cannot take in animals that are not service animals for health and safety reasons.

Top 10 items to put in your pet's preparation kit

Food:

At least a three-day supply in an airtight, waterproof container.

Water:

At least three days of water specifically for your pets.

Medicines and medical records:

Most boarding kennels, veterinarians and animal shelters will need your pet's medical records to make sure all vaccinations are current.

Important documents:

Registration information, adoption papers and vaccination documents. Talk to your veterinarian about microchipping and enrolling your pet in a recovery database.

First aid kit:

Cotton bandage rolls, bandage tape and scissors; antibiotic ointment; flea and tick prevention; latex gloves, isopropyl alcohol and saline solution. Including a pet first aid reference book is a good idea too.

I.D. tag:

Collar or harness with ID tag, rabies tag and a leash.

Crate or pet carrier:

Have a sturdy, safe crate or carrier in case you need to evacuate. The carrier should be large enough for your pet to stand, turn around and lie down.

Sanitation:

Pet litter and litter box if appropriate, newspapers, paper towels, plastic trash bags and household chlorine bleach.

Pet's photo:

A picture of you and your pet together. If you become separated, a picture of you and your pet together will help you document ownership and allow others to assist you. Add species, breed, age, sex, color and distinguishing characteristics.

Familiar items:

Familiar items, such as treats, toys and bedding can help reduce stress for your pet.

The Source: This story was written with information from FEMA and previous FOX 13 News reports.

