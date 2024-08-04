Hurricane Debby causing flooding issues in parts of Pinellas County

Downtown Gulfport saw a couple feet of water covering the roads in and around businesses as Hurricane Debby brought heavy rain to the area. At one point Sunday night, some roads in and around downtown were flooded out, making it impassible for cars.

Several residents took steps to prepare.

"I did have sandbags up, but once high tide passed about two hours ago, I decided to move them because it was much easier to see what was going on outside as opposed to going out the door on the other side," Gulfport resident Kristi Burghdurk said.

Meanwhile, in Shore Acres, roads saw several feet of water. In and around the Shores Acres Recreation Center, some roads were impassible.

"We went and did a little bit of grocery shopping and then we arrived here just recently and we walked over to the property and, unfortunately, the roads are flooded, so it’s been kind of hectic. We can’t get the groceries back. Can barely get the dog back, as you can see, so, yeah it’s been... It’s been stressful," Shore Acres resident Marquez Debose said.

