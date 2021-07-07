Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Elsa soaks portions of Manatee, Sarasota counties

By
Published 
Manatee County
FOX 13 News

Myakka City residents deal with flooding

Kimberly Kuizon reports

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - Hurricane Elsa brought a lot of rain to Myakka City late Tuesday. In some cases, residents logged 9 to 10 inches. That rain, combined with land already saturated, brought flooding.

Before Elsa, most of the homes along Clay Gully Road near Mossy Hammock did not have ponds. But they do now.

There’s no word of homes with any flooding inside. Some residents said they saw similar flooding during Hurricane Irma in 2017, but the community as a whole knows it could have been a lot worse.

"I think everybody is relieved, early this morning it was like a sigh of relief – ‘OK we dodged the bullet again’ – because we didn’t know how much of wind or rain we were going to get," offered Myakka City Fire Chief Daniel Cacchiotti.

rainfall totals

Residents will continue to keep an eye on the Myakka River. Chief Cacchiotti says they’re waiting to see how much rain the northern part of Manatee County saw. That amount could continue to rise the river level, and if additional rain comes, there could be more flooding.

Crews with Manatee County and Myakka City Fire are still out surveying damage, but right now it looks like this is the worst of it.

Elsewhere, Anna Maria Island saw some street flooding, which is normal for the island.

north port flooding

The city of North Port also had to deal with some street flooding. Several roads were covered and, near the intersection of Herbison and La Copa, water was into yards and surrounding cars.

City officials say the water has receded on most of the streets and they have no reports of damage to homes or buildings. 
 