Hurricane Lee weakens to Category 2 storm, expected to remain powerful through next week

Hurricane Lee continued to weaken on Sunday after reaching category five status earlier in the week.

As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, Hurricane Lee was a category 2 storm, located at 23 degrees longitude and 61 degrees latitude.

It had maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour and was moving west-northwest at eight miles per hour.

According to meteorologists, Lee is expected to strengthen again next week and its intensity could fluctuate.

The National Hurricane Center says Lee's core is supposed to pass north of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the next few days.

Metrologists still do not know what type of impacts, if any, the storm might have along the U.S. East Coast.

The storm is expected to slow down over the southwestern Atlantic and continue to move north.

According to Fox 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku, the storm is not expected to hit Florida.

Sadiku is also watching Tropical Storm Margot, which is expected to stay over open waters.