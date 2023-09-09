Hurricane Lee weakens to Category three storm, Tropical Storm Margot expected to stay over open waters

Hurricane Lee continued to weaken on Saturday after reaching category five status earlier in the week.

As of 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Hurricane Lee was a Category 3 storm located at 20.3 degrees longitude and 58.2 degrees latitude. It had maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour and was moving west-northwest at 12 miles per hour.

According to Meteorologist, Lee is expected to strengthen again next week and its intensity could fluctuate over the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center says Lee will move north of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend and into early next week.

A trough on the East Coast of the United States will pick it up and carry it northward.

Tony says Hurricane Lee may impact Southern New England and Southeast Canada.

Sadiku is also watching Tropical Storm Margot, which isn't expected to make any impact.

Margot is expected to stay over open waters.