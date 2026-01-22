Husband, wife running for Dundee commission seats in April municipal elections raises questions

The Brief Married couple, Gaylon and Julia Hunt, are both running for commission seats in this year's April municipal elections. There's nothing in the Florida statute that prohibits a husband and wife from serving on a town commission together; however, another candidate vying for one of the same positions, Alethea Pugh, questions whether it's ethical. A candidate debate will be held at the town community center at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23.



A husband and wife team are both running for the town of Dundee commission seats in the upcoming April elections.

However, another candidate vying for one of the same positions is raising some ethical questions.

The backstory:

Gaylon and Julia Hunt have been married for more than 20 years and they own a pest control business in the town of Dundee.

Julia Hunt is running for Commission Seat 1 and Gaylon---Commission Seat 3.

"I feel like we don't really see where our money goes," Gaylon Hunt said. "I feel like we're overspending on projects. I believe we're able to come in and come together and hold the town accountable for the people’s money."

It's time to make a change," Julia Hunt shared. "It's time for residents to feel proud to say they're from Dundee instead of feeling that embarrassment."

The other side:

Former town commissioner Alethea Pugh is running against Gaylon Hunt. She's a veteran and moved to the town nearly four years ago.

"I'm here to serve our residents and not politics," Pugh said. "I bring a lot of history and engagement and community outreach."

According to the town of Dundee, there's nothing in the Florida statute that prohibits a husband and wife from serving on a town commission together. In fact, in the early 2000s, a former mayor and commissioner --who were married--both served on the town's commission at the same time.

However, Pugh is concerned about whether or not it's ethical.

"We need to ensure folks aren't discussing agenda items outside of the commission chambers, and that's where the concerns come in," Pugh explained. "Even if they were siblings living in the same household, it raises concerns of ethics and transparency."

In response to the concern, the couple says married couples who've served on the commission have been successful before.

"My career has been built on honesty, trust, and respect," said Gaylon Hunt. "When I come home from work legally, there are things I can't talk to my wife about, so that's not new. We've been doing this for years."

The municipal elections will take place in April.

"I just want the best for all of us and the community," Julia Hunt stated.

"I've continued to serve this community that since entering this town. I've been boots on the ground since day one," said Pugh.

What's next:

A candidate debate will be held at the town community center at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23.