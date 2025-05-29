Hyde Park Village sees change as area grows with new businesses coming in, others leaving

The Brief As development booms around Tampa, Hyde Park Village is one of the areas where change is happening. New business is coming in, while other businesses have moved out over the last several years. Some people have voiced concerns about the future of Hyde Park Village, as shifts and redevelopment of the area continue.



Local perspective:

The area has taken different shapes as it has grown over years.

"Really, the last 10-plus years, it's been generally on an upswing," Patrick Cimino, the Land Use Chair of the Historic Hyde Park Neighborhood Association, said.

Some people who live in, work in and visit Hyde Park are happy to see the growth of the area, but not at the cost of some longtime staple retail businesses and restaurants.

"I feel like here, it's lot of turnaround," Bianka Escourse, who works at the pop-up Silvia Tcherassi store in Hyde Park Village, said.

The backstory:

Last year, Goody Goody Burgers closed its doors, and this year, Pottery Barn moved out of its space.

"It's gotten a little more exaggerated, I guess, with the high-end stuff," Cimino said.

What they're saying:

Some people have voiced concerns about the future of Hyde Park Village, as shifts and redevelopment of the area continue.

"It's been disappointing, because a lot of us patronized the Wine Exchange for decades," Cimino said. "They've now been gone at least several years. Goody Goody was a nice alternative to have something a little more casual for the neighborhood."

Escrouse said she worries that the area will no longer be as family-friendly and accessible to everyone.

"They want to put very high-end boutiques, which is fine, but this is a very family-oriented area and if you do that, people are not going to be able to come here with their kids, because if you really think about it, what's going to be left? Escourse said. "And I feel a lot of small businesses will be pushed out."

The other side:

On Thursday, FOX 13 reached out to Jeff Gigante, the founder of Next Level Brands Hospitality, regarding discussions of an eviction filed against Forbici Modern Italian by WS Development, the landlord behind Hyde Park Village.

The hospitality group operates Forbici and several other restaurants in Tampa. Gigante said they are currently in negotiations and hope to have a resolution soon.

"I believe we will reach a happy compromise that will keep operations mostly the same," Gigante said.

He declined to comment publicly at this time, "to preserve the spirit of compromise."

What's next:

As the area grows, some people hope that the diverse collection of retail shops and restaurants remains the heart of Hyde Park Village.

"For us in the neighborhood, the biggest amenity is the retail and restaurants," Cimino said.

FOX 13 reached out to WS Development about the future of Forbici and other plans in Hyde Park Village, and is waiting to hear back.

