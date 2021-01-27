'I am thrilled' UCF's Josh Heupel leaves to become Tennessee's head coach

article

University of Central Florida football coach Josh Heupel has left to take over as the Tennessee Volunteers’ head coach.

On Wednesday, Tennessee Football tweeted out, "Welcome to Rocky Top, @coachjoshheupel !"

"I am thrilled to be coming to Tennessee," Heupel said. "I understand that Volunteer fans are hungry for a return to the top that they so richly deserve, and it is my goal and commitment to bring a championship back to Rocky Top."

This comes after former Knights athletics director Danny White announced he was leaving to become the next Director of Athletics at the University of Tennessee.

"We looked at a number of potential candidates," White said. "Josh Heupel, who I had the privilege of working with for three years, is everything we were looking for: winning with integrity, a history of championships and the architect of explosive offenses. He is a players' coach and the kind of person the student-athletes go the extra mile for. I saw that first-hand, and you can see it in his coaching record."

Heupel, 42, has been UCF's head coach the past three seasons. Before that, Heupel spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Missouri.

Heupel was formally introduced during a live-streamed press conference Wednesday.

UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman said, "Coach Heupel has compiled an impressive record, and I think Vols fans can look forward to a bright and exciting future. We are delighted to welcome him and his family to Tennessee."

Scott Carr, deputy AD for brand activation, is now serving as interim director of athletics. Defensive coordinator Randy Shannon will serve as interim head football coach.

UCF says they are moving quickly to hire a director of athletics, whose first job will then be to hire a head football coach.

"With our two vacancies, we have an opportunity to define the future of UCF Athletics. When we had a similar opportunity five years ago, UCF made many hires that quickly elevated the national profile of our athletics programs. I look forward to working with all of our coaches, student-athletes, athletics staff and fans to continue building on our momentum."