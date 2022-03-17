‘I just want justice for my baby’: Tampa man sentenced for raping ex-girlfriend’s teen daughter

A convicted sexual predator, who forced his teenage victim to answer his questions in court, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

In December, jurors found Reco Johnson guilty of lewd and lascivious molestation and sexual battery for raping his ex-girlfriend’s 15-year-old daughter while her mother was at work in April 2019.

The victim wanted Johnson to spend 75 years behind bars and prosecutor Cristina Castillo pushed for it.

"The allegations that have been proven in this case are egregious," she argued.

The victim’s mother spoke up as well.

"I just want justice for my baby," she told the judge.

The girl told the jury about what happened, but Johnson, who acted as his own attorney during his trial, made the girl answer questions from him in front of a jury.

Johnson told the jury during closing arguments, the young girl came on to him.

"I'm the real victim and should be found not guilty," he argued.

Jurors didn't buy it and Tampa judge Michael Williams had the final say.

"The victim, in this case, is a 15-year-old little girl. Life is supposed to be simple for a 15-year-old. Spend time with her friends think about what they’re going to do in the future that all came crashing down because of you and what you did," Williams said.

Advertisement

After Reco serves his 35 years in prison, he will be on sex offender probation for ten years.