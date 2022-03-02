"I see my brother gasping': Halloween morning murder trial begins with testimony from victim's sister

Germina Peck wiped away tears as she remembered being startled awake Halloween morning in 2019.

"It was a loud noise, loud enough to wake me out of my sleep," she recalled in front of a Tampa courtroom.

She testified that she jumped out of bed to check on her brother, Stanley Peck and his girlfriend, Tia Pittman, who was expecting their second child.

Germina Peck said she ran toward the front door.

"As I was opening it, I believe Tia was trying to open it also and once the door opened, my brother pushed Tia in and I heard her say, ‘We're getting robbed.’ I looked up and I see a man lift up the gun and start shooting at all three of us," Germina said through tears.

She said the man she saw near her porch that morning pulling the trigger was Tyrail Kendrick.

During his murder trial, Peck gave Kendrick a steely glare and became emotional when she described the chaos.

"I see my brother gasping for air and I held his hand," she said while dropping her head into her hands and sobbing.

Stanley Peck and Tia Pittman died from their injuries.

That morning, prosecutors say Kendrick was riding his bike on West Walnut Street in Tampa with another man when he spotted the young parents and tried to rob them.

After the shooting, witnesses said they saw him speed away on his bicycle.

But Kendrick's public defender, Donna Perry says witnesses seeing him leave the scene doesn't prove he killed anyone.

She said prosecutors pinned the crimes on Kendrick because he was a black man on a bike.

Perry went on to argue there was no physical evidence or DNA that points to her client.

"The gun used in the shooting was used in another shooting while my client sat in jail waiting for his trial. Why? Because the real shooter is still out there," argued Perry.

But prosecutor John Terry told the jury they have their killer.

"True horror showed up to Germina Peck's doorstep Halloween morning. That man right there, Tyrail Kendrick, is the man responsible for it," said Terry pointing to Kendrick.

Kendrick faces two counts of first-degree murder and one of robbery with a firearm.

The trial resumes Thursday, March 3.