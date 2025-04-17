'I want to kill you:' Man stabs woman in Winter Haven, critically injuring her

The Brief An Auburndale man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge. Michael Patterson, 54, is accused of stabbing a woman he had previously talked to over the phone. The victim is in critical, but stable condition.



An Auburndale man is under arrest, charged with attempted second-degree murder after stabbing a woman, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

On Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m., Winter Haven police responded to a stabbing at a home on Avenue Q NW. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to a hospital where she is in critical, but stable condition.

The victim told officers when she got home, she was greeted by Michael Laverro Patterson, 54. Patterson said to her, "Why can't we talk? Why did you stop talking to me?"

The woman said she tried to calm him down, but when she went to enter the home, Patterson said, "I really want to hurt you (expletive), I really want to hurt you, I want to kill you."

The victim said it was at that point he allegedly stabbed her in the neck and shoulder. When she screamed for help, Patterson took off. He was located a short time later, but refused to speak with officers.

He was taken to the Polk County Jail.

The victim told deputies she had been talking with Patterson over the phone but when he became verbally abusive, she stopped all communication with him.

After ending communication, the woman said Patterson would follow her home.

Back in January, he was charged with trespassing. He stayed away from her home up until this incident, but he had shown up to her place of employment.

