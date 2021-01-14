‘I wouldn’t wish this on anyone’: Tampa police chief tests positive for COVID-19 days after getting vaccine

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan describes his fight with COVID-19 as that of a "rollercoaster" ride.

"I think in the big picture, from what I've seen I have a mild case of it, and I'm still pretty miserable," Dugan told Fox 13. "I wouldn’t wish this on anyone."

He's quarantining at home for 14 days. He tested positive Sunday.

"I put Assistant Chief Delgado in charge he's running the show. I'm not comfortable making any decisions that are life or death in a COVID Fog," he said.

The chief says he's also dealing with extreme fatigue, headaches and chills. As for how he got it, he says he's not sure. He suspects probably at work.

"Maybe when I eat with people? That's the only time we take our masks off, but I haven't been able to track it down," he said.

Chief Dugan is a cancer survivor. He's also among the nearly 30,000 people in Hillsborough County to have a first vaccine dose. He got the Moderna shot on January 4. Doctors suspect it should help him fight the virus off faster.

"It is a rollercoaster," the Chief said. "Take it seriously, it's not something you want."

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

