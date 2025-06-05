Illegal immigrant arrested for manslaughter after co-worker dies at construction site: PCSO

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Angel Martinez caused the death of Jose Lopez while the two were working at a construction site. Deputies say Martinez lied about the circumstances surrounding Lopez's death, but physical evidence and witness statements led to his arrest. Martinez is being held by ICE and could face upgraded charges because he's in the country illegally, according to PCSO.



Polk County deputies say an illegal immigrant faces a manslaughter charge after causing his co-worker's death at a construction site, then lying about what happened.

The backstory:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says investigators responded Wednesday to reports of an industrial accident at the Grand Pointe Apartments, a new complex off Founders Way in Davenport.

Deputies say they found the body of Jose Lopez near the front end of the loading bucket of a skid steer.

Investigators spoke with Lopez's co-worker, Angel Martinez, who claimed that Lopez was "messing with the controls" while standing under the loading bucket, and hit a control that caused his head to get caught between the skid steer's frame and the bucket.

READ: Horses, goats seized in Polk County animal cruelty case, 5 arrested: 'Deplorable'

Martinez told deputies he was standing several feet away from Lopez and never touched him, according to PCSO, but investigators found no footprints in the area where he claimed to be standing at the time.

Detectives say Martinez had Lopez's blood on his pants, as well, and there was also blood spatter in the cab of the skid steer except for certain areas where the operator would have been seated.

When questioned about the blood, Martinez asked for an attorney, according to the sheriff's office.

READ: Man killed, woman hurt after argument leads to shooting: HCSO

Another co-worker also told investigators that Martinez had been in charge of operating the skid steer for much of the day, believing he was at the controls at the time of Lopez's death.

PCSO says deputies arrested Martinez based on the physical evidence and witness statements.

Mugshot of Angel Martinez. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

Martinez faces a manslaughter charge, which PCSO says could be upgraded from a second-degree felony to a first-degree felony due to his immigration status.

He's in the Polk County Jail and is being held by ICE, according to the sheriff's office.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: