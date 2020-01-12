Illuminated Sydney Opera House shows support for those impacted by brushfires

article

The sails of the iconic Sydney Opera House are lit up to support firefighters and communities affected by the ongoing brush fires.

The illuminated display features messages and photographs of firefighters battling the wildfires that ravaged large areas of the country.

The raging brush fires broke out in September and are burning in an area that is as large as the state of Indiana.

Australian police said at least 27 people have died and thousands of homes have been destroyed.

