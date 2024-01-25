Largo man arrested for attacking 66-year-old woman on Indian Rocks Beach: PCSO

article

A Largo man was arrested on Thursday after he attacked a 66-year-old woman at Indian Rocks Beach and inappropriately touched himself in front of her, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

According to PCSO, Timothy James Graham, Jr., 44, was arrested and charged with Robbery, Battery on a Person 65 Years of Age or Older, and Exposure of Sexual Organs, among others.

At around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the area of 10th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard at Indian Rocks Beach after receiving a call from a 66-year-old woman. The woman had been walking north on the beach from 4th Avenue when she saw Graham jogging on the beach near the dunes.

The woman then turned around and began to walk in the opposite direction along the waterline of the beach, passing Graham, according to detectives. The woman then saw Graham following behind her with his penis exposed and touching himself.

According to detectives, the woman called 911 as she attempted to flee the beach when she was tackled by Graham from behind, pinning her to the ground. He then took the woman's cell phone and tossed it into the sand.

While on the ground, Graham thrusted his body into the victim while continuing to inappropriately touched himself. Graham then got up, took the woman's phone, and left the area before eventually being captured by deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, Graham has a lengthy criminal history with an arrest in November for Exposure of Sexual Organs and a previous 21-year stint in the Florida Department of Corrections for Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Arson.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail. PCSO asks anyone who may believe they have been a victim of Graham's to contact Corporal Aaron Bereznay at 727-582-6200.