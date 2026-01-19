Input sought by Madeira Beach on possible uses of newly acquired waterfront property

The Brief Madeira Beach recently purchased a 4.6-acre waterfront property near the 150th Avenue drawbridge for $18 million. City leaders are asking residents and visitors for ideas on how the long-vacant land should be used. Two more public input meetings are scheduled in early February.



The City of Madeira Beach has officially purchased a 4.6-acre waterfront property at the base of the 150th Avenue drawbridge, a highly visible gateway into the city.

What we know:

The land, which cost $18 million, has sat vacant for roughly a decade after a previous development plan stalled.

City leaders say they want community input before deciding what to do with the property, emphasizing the need for a project that fits the character of Madeira Beach and minimizes traffic impacts.

What they're saying:

Residents and business owners who spoke at recent community meetings described the site as a "blank slate" and a chance to create a positive first impression for visitors entering the city.

Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina says parking is one of the area’s biggest challenges, especially near John’s Pass, one of the region’s busiest tourist destinations. He believes a municipal parking garage at the site could ease congestion and help visitors avoid expensive third-party parking lots that sometimes charge up to $75 during peak season.

By the numbers:

According to the city, suggestions from the public so far include:

A municipal parking garage

Green space or a public park

An event space

A marina

A water park

City leaders say no decisions have been made, and all options are still under discussion.

What's next:

Madeira Beach is hosting two additional public input meetings for residents and visitors who want to share ideas:

February 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.

February 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Both meetings will be held at City Hall. For more information, click here.